Biden Launches Guerrilla Campaign Against Trump

President Joe Biden is ramping up his traditional efforts to win a second term, but his campaign is also using guerrilla tactics against Donald Trump.

Politico reported:

The campaign has begun regularly referring to the former president by a new title, “convicted felon,” including on a billboard outside one of Trump’s recent events and in social media posts. Biden himself used the descriptor at a fundraiser, where the president frequently road-tests new messaging before it hits the campaign trail.

“The sky is blue and Donald Trump is a convicted felon,” the senior campaign official said. “We’re not going to shy away from what the reality is.”

The campaign is also trying out what it describes as “guerrilla-style” campaign events, like De Niro’s appearance at the Manhattan courthouse. The campaign official called it a “good template of what we’re looking to do more of” in the coming weeks, though they declined to give further detail.

No other candidate that Trump has run against in either party has been able to get into his head like Joe Biden. These guerrilla tactics that the Biden campaign is already using are a way to rattle Trump. The ex-president spent days ranting about Robert DeNiro after the actor’s appearance outside of the Manhattan courthouse.

Biden has a bigger campaign and more resources than Trump. The President and Vice President are capable of using multiple strategies in multiple locations at the same time.

Meanwhile, the small Trump campaign seems to be counting on the candidate alone to bring crowds and generate attention. The gameplan for Trump appears to be to paint as negative of a picture as possible then hope voters are angry enough to send him back to the White House.

President Biden is using all sorts of tactics to expose and overwhelm Donald Trump.

