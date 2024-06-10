Bombshell Secret Recording Busts Justice Samuel Alito

Justice Samuel Alito was caught on a secret recording discussing how America must be returned to godliness.

Rolling Stone reported:

The recording, which was provided exclusively to Rolling Stone, captures Windsor approaching Alito at the event and reminding him that they spoke at the same function the year before, when she asked him a question about political polarization. In the intervening year, she tells the justice, her views on the matter had changed. “I don’t know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end,” Windsor says. “I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning.”

“I think you’re probably right,” Alito replies. “On one side or the other — one side or the other is going to win. I don’t know. I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference.”

Windsor goes on to tell Alito: “People in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that — to return our country to a place of godliness.”

“I agree with you. I agree with you,” replies Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which reversed five decades of settled law and ended a constitutional right to abortion.

The recording shatters any pretense that Alito has been trying to put forward of judicial objectivity in response to the scandal over a symbol of the 1/6 insurrection being flown at his home, and a symbol of Christian Nationalism being flown at his vacation home.

The idea that Alito is willing to express these views means that he can’t rule objectively and he should not be trusted to rule on what is good for the country, because he views the nation at war with itself and in his view one side has to win.

Alito can’t be neutral, and he doesn’t belong on the court.

The Alito tape is proof that the conservative Supreme Court majority is ruling based on ideology and ignoring the law.

The only way for America to fix the corrupt Supreme Court is to elect Democrats in November.

