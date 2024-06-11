Biden Puts America First In Touching Statement On Hunter Biden Conviction

President Biden issued a touching statement about being a father and supporting his son after Hunter Biden’s conviction.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

The President said in a brief statement:

As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.

As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.

President Biden didn’t do what Trump has done. He didn’t attack the courts or delegitimize the justice system. He accepted the verdict, even though it was obviously emotionally painful for him. Joe Biden hasn’t abused his power, exerted political pressure, or tried to end his son’s prosecutions.

Joe Biden has done and said all of the right things to set a good example for the country. President Biden understands his responsibility to uphold the institutions that are the backbone of democracy.

Biden put America first, even after his son’s felony conviction.