Convicted Felon Trump Admits That He Had An Illegal Gun

Donald Trump admitted during an interview with a probation officer that he illegally had a gun in Florida in violation of federal and state laws.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

CNN reported:

The New York City Department of Probation officials have questioned former President Donald Trump about an additional gun that had been registered to him in New York and his access to firearms as part of their pre-sentencing interview, a city official briefed on the exchange said.

The former president was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at the end of last month. Possession of firearms or ammunition by a convicted felon is a federal crime.

According to the official, Trump said that there was a gun in Florida, which is believed to be one of the three weapons listed on his New York City permit to carry concealed weapons.Â

It is a violation of federal and state laws for convicted felons to own and possess firearms.

Donald Trump admitted that he has been violating the law. If the Department of Justice applies the same standard to Trump that they applied to Hunter Biden, Donald Trump should be indicted and charged with federal gun crimes. It is not surprising that the same ex-president who is accused of stealing classified documents was keeping illegal guns around.

Trump doesn’t need the gun. He has Secret Service protection. Did Trump think he was special and could be a convicted felon with an illegal gun?

Please, Republicans, tell us more about how you are the party of law and order.

