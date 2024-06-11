Trump’s Lawfare Claims Destroyed By Hunter Biden Gun Conviction

A jury has found Hunter Biden guilty on all three federal felony gun charges, which undermines Trump’s claims that Biden is behind prosecutions of the former president.

Read: The Republican Presumptive Nominee for President is A Convicted Felon

MSNBC’s Katie Phang posted the potential sentence that Hunter Biden is facing: “Per my colleague @darehgregorian, two of the counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.”

Hunter Biden’s story is a sad one about a person who fell into addiction after his brother’s death and made some serious mistakes. The President’s son will now have to face the consequences of those mistakes.

The Biden family has been through so much tragedy that, if anything, this conviction may engender more sympathy for the President, who, even after nearly two years of Republican investigations, still has no evidence against him that he has ever done anything wrong.

Donald Trump has been claiming that the prosecutions and judgments he is facing are part of some grand conspiracy orchestrated by President Biden. House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) even has a weaponization of government subcommittee, where he has spent years trying to find evidence that President Biden has weaponized the government against his political enemies.

Hunter Biden’s conviction proves that there is no weaponization of government conspiracy. President Biden didn’t interfere with the law enforcement and judicial processes and allowed his only surviving son to be prosecuted.

There is no “lawfare.” There is just a convicted felon president whose excuse/conspiracy has been discredited.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.