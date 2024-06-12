Eric Swalwell Goes Off On House Republicans For Dodging 1/6 Subpoenas

During the floor debate on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell called out House Republicans for not honoring 1/6 Committee subpoenas.

Swalwell said, “Can we talk about subpoenas for one second? Because two of your last speakers are 750-plus days in defiance of a subpoena. So get real when Mr. Jordan and Mr. Biggs come to this floor and want to talk and get all righteous about subpoenas. You start honoring your subpoenas, and we can talk about anyone else’s subpoenas.”

Video:

Swalwell: Can we talk about subpoenas for one second. Two of your last speakers are 750-plus days in defiance of a subpoena. So get real when Mr. Jordan and Mr. Biggs come to this floor and want to talk and get all righteous about subpoenas. pic.twitter.com/xiv4M6xU8N — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2024

Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and other House Republicans chose to ignore 1/6 Committee subpoenas, but now that they are in the majority, they expect everyone to forget that and focus on their bogus efforts to attack another member of President Biden’s cabinet.

Since House Republicans have failed in their effort to impeach Biden, they are now going to attack other members of the administration. Attorney General Garland is under attack because the DOJ has refused to turn over the audio of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. The DOJ has refused because they have already provided Republicans the transcript, and they are worried about the audio of the interview being manipulated and used for political purposes.

Rep. Swalwell (D-CA) was correct. Until House Republicans start honoring their subpoenas, they don’t have an inch of room to talk about anyone else.

