Trump’s New Jersey Golf Clubs May Lose Their Liquor Licenses After Felony Conviction

The New Jersey AG is investigating whether Trump is still eligible to have liquor licenses at any of his three golf clubs in the state after his felony conviction.

NBC News reported:

The New Jersey attorney general’s office is investigating the eligibility of the liquor licenses of three Trump-owned golf courses in the state following former President Donald Trump’s conviction on felony charges in New York, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The three properties under review by Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which is a part of the AG’s office, are Bedminster, Pine Hill and Colts Neck.

“ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

The Trump campaign says that the ex-president doesn’t own the liquor licenses, so there is nothing to review. However, New Jersey law states that a liquor license can be removed if a person is convicted of crimes of moral turpitude. Does it matter if the licenses are in someone else’s name, but Trump owns the properties?

We’ll find out.

Felony convictions have consequences, even when the convicted felon is an ex-president. Trump has already had to turn over his guns even though he illegally kept one in Florida for weeks after his conviction.Â

What we are seeing in ways both big and small is that being a convicted felon is impacting Donald Trump’s life.

