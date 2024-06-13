Former 1/6 Committee Chair Tells Trump To Go Home And Wait For His Sentencing

Former 1/6 Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told Trump to go back to Mar-a-Lago and wait for his felony sentencing.

Rep. Thompson said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “After inciting a deadly insurrection that defiled the halls of Congress, how dare Trump show his face on these grounds? Congressional Republicans allow him to waltz in here when it’s known he has no regard for democracy. Since January 6th, Donald Trump, a twice-impeached convicted felon, has repeatedly doubled down on his disrespect for the rule of law and continues to sow hate and division. He still presents the same dire threat to our democracy that he did three years ago — and he’d be wise to head back to Mar-a-Lago and await his sentencing.”

The general reaction from Democrats to Trump’s return to the Capitol is that this threat to democracy has no place anywhere near Congress, and Republicans are showing exactly why they deserve to lose the House majority. The Biden campaign responded to Trump’s visit with an ad reminding swing state voters of what Trump did and tried to do to the country on 1/6/2021.

It is encouraging that Democrats are not allowing Donald Trump to be normalized. Trump isn’t any ex-president, or presumptive party nominee visiting the Capitol. Donald J. Trump is a convicted felon who tried to overthrow the United States government that Republicans have embraced and invited back to the Capitol.

Rep. Thompson was correct. Donald Trump is just as big of a threat to democracy today as he was on 1/6. If anything the felony conviction has made Trump more desperate to return to power at any cost.

Democrats should not waste any opportunity during this campaign to consistently remind voters of who Donald Trump is and what he has done.

The convicted felon needs to go home, play golf, and hope the judge in Manhattan doesn’t lock him up.