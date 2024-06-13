Rep. Jasmine Crockett Blasts Republicans For Welcoming Trump Back To The Capitol He Attacked

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) called out Republicans in Congress for inviting Trump back to the place that he tried to attack on 1/6.

Rep. Crockett said in a statement provided to PoltiicusUSA,

“Three years after waging a continual war on our democracy, Donald Trump, a convicted criminal, returns to Capitol Hill to hang out with the very same MAGA extremists who acted as his proxies on January 6th. Trump and his cronies attacked our free and fair elections, they attacked our peaceful transition of power, and they attacked our Capitol â€“ and the American people are fighting back at the ballot box to defend democracy. That’s why this November, in addition to helping elect Hakeem Jeffries as the next Speaker to restore order to the House, voters will send Joe Biden to the White House and Donald Trump packing.”

Inviting Trump back to the Capitol is part of normalizing convicted felon Trump as a presidential candidate.

It is obvious what Republicans are trying to do. House Republicans claim that Trump’s appearance is about uniting the party, when in reality, Republicans are trying to create the visual of a convicted felon insurrectionist welcomed back to a seat of governance and political power.

The real goal is to beam the image around the world of Trump at the Capitol to make it look like a man who could be facing jail time belongs as the leader of the United States of America.

Rep. Crockett was correct. Trump at the Capitol is an insult to democracy, and it shows why the American people must send Trump from the ballot box to potentially the big house.