DOJ Tosses House Contempt Referral Of Merrick Garland In The Dumpster

The Department of Justice has notified Speaker Mike Johnson that it won’t prosecute Attorney General Merrick Garland for contempt of Congress because Garland didn’t commit a crime.

Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte, wrote to Johnson, “Consistent with this longstanding position and uniform practice, the Department has determined that the responses by Attorney General Garland to the subpoenas issued by the Committees did not constitute a crime, and accordingly the Department will not bring the congressional contempt citation before a grand jury or take any other action to prosecute the Attorney General.”

House Republicans have learned nothing from the bogus Mayorkas impeachment, as they tried tp get the Attorney General prosecuted for non-criminal activity because they want the tapes of the interview that Special Counsel Robert Hur did with President Biden.

Biden asserted executive privilege over the tapes, which means that even if Garland wanted to release them, he couldn’t.

The Department of Justice has already complied with the House Republican subpoena by turning over full transcripts of the Biden/Hur interview.

The DOJ has expressed concern about the recording being requested for political reasons. They worry that if released, the recordings could be used for deep fakes and other purposes that could endanger national security.

The Department of Justice saw through the political motives of House Republicans, and made it clear that AG Garland committed no crime, and is therefor not going to be prosecuted.