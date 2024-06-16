Tim Scott Humiliates Himself While Lying About Biden And Crime

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) had his lies about Biden and crime embarrassingly fact-checked on national television.

Video of the full Scott interview:

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

SCOTT: You know, Jon, it’s simply this. We – we trust and believe and respect the decision of the Supreme Court. What we need to focus on, Jon, is the violence that we’re seeing across this nation. Under Joe Biden we’ve seen the greatest increase in violent crime in my lifetime. And so focusing on ways for us to reduce that crime means getting four more years of Donald Trump. Under Donald Trump we actually respected law enforcement.

Under Joe Biden, we’ve seen the movement to defund the police, leaving communities like the one I grew up in devastated and ravaged by a wave of violent crime that we have not seen literally in five decades.

KARL: Actually, senator as I – as you probably know, the latest stats on violent crime and on the murder rate, they’re actually down this past year. But let me get back to my question about the Supreme Court’s decision.

Tim Scott’s 2 Big Lies

Tim Scott told two big lies on ABC’s This Week. The first lie was about crime.

According to the FBI’s quarterly crime statistics report, “The Quarterly Uniform Crime Report (Q1), January-March, 2024, provides a preliminary look at crime trends for January through March 2024 compared to January through March 2023. A comparison of data from agencies that voluntarily submitted at least two or more common months of data for January through March 2023 and 2024 indicates reported violent crime decreased by 15.2 percent. Murder decreased by 26.4 percent, rape decreased by 25.7 percent, robbery decreased by 17.8 percent, and aggravated assault decreased by 12.5 percent. Reported property crime also decreased by 15.1 percent.”

The second lie was about defunding the police.

As recently as 13 days ago, House Republicans tried to cut funding to law enforcement.

Republicans have tried on numerous occasions to cut funding to law enforcement.

As president, Trump’s budget often suggested cutting police funding.

We all know why Tim Scott is saying things that he knows are not true. Sen. Scott wants to be Trump’s running mate, but the only thing he appears to be accomplishing is finding new ways to embarrass himself.