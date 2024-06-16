Trump Melts Down On Father’s Day Over Felony Conviction

Donald Trump just can’t handle the fact that he is now a 34 times convicted felon.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

HAPPY FATHERâ€™S DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE RADICAL LEFT DEGENERATES THAT ARE RAPIDLY BRINGING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTO THIRD WORLD NATION STATUS WITH THEIR MANY ATTEMPTS AT TRYING TO INFLUENCE OUR SACRED COURT SYSTEM INTO BREAKING TO THEIR VERY SICK AND DANGEROUS WILL. WE NEED STRENGTH AND LOYALTY TO OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS WONDERFUL CONSTITUTION. EVERYTHING WILL BE ON FULL DISPLAY COME NOVEMBER 5TH, 2024 – THE MOST IMPORTANT DAY IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Besides claiming that the election was stolen, what is Trump going to do if he gets his clock cleaned on Election Day? It certainly seems like Donald Trump is banking his entire future on winning in November. If Trump loses, he is going to be facing probably two federal charges and one local case in Fulton County, Georgia.

If the Supreme Court does as expected and rules that Donald Trump doesn’t have immunity, he could be right back in court for the federal 1/6 trial. Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly putting daily pressure on House Republicans to do something to overturn his New York felony conviction.

Father’s Day is a family holiday, so of course, Trump has no use for it. No matter the holiday, Trump can only think of himself, and as the rest of the country celebrates dads, the ex-president is still hung up on his felony conviction.