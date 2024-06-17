As Biden Leads, Confused Trump Calls Steve Bannon And Hangs Up

As President Biden gets set to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office, a confused Donald Trump called into Steve Bannon’s podcast then was ushered off the phone.

Video of Trump calling Bannon:

President Bidenâ€™s focus today: Hosting a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of NATO to discuss critical issues relating to world affairs Trumpâ€™s focus today: Confusedly calling into Steve Bannonâ€™s fringe MAGA show and then immediately hanging up pic.twitter.com/JUsJ7zRKmg — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 17, 2024

When severely memory impaired Trump isn’t calling Steve Bannon and getting brushed off, he is trying to blame Joe Biden for every crime committed by an immigrant in the US on Truth Social:

ANOTHER one of Crooked Joe Biden’s Illegal Immigrant Criminals was just charged with raping and murdering ANOTHER innocent American woman! Rachel Morin was on a run in Maryland, just like Laken Riley was in Georgia, when she was brutally killed by an illegal monster who was wanted for murder in El Salvador and fled to the USA because he knew Crooked Joe would let him in. Now Rachel Morin’s 5 young children will grow up without their mother because Crooked Joe refuses to shut down the border.

Trump probably doesn’t remember, but Biden issued an executive order two weeks ago that closed the border.

Joe Biden is leading the country and the world as the President Of The United States. Donald Trump is sitting at home ranting about illegal immigrants and waiting for Steve Bannon to call him back.

Biden is a serious candidate, and a person who is doing the job that is required of the presidency. Donald Trump is a convicted felon who is puttering around and hoping that voters put him back in the White House in November.