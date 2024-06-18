Trump Forced To Stay In Milwaukee After Trashing GOP Convention Host City

Donald Trump was going to stay in Chicago during the Republican convention, but now he will stay in Milwaukee after reporters started asking questions.

The New York Times reported:

When Republicans gather in Milwaukee next month to nominate him for president, Donald J. Trump planned to stay not in the conventionâ€™s host city but at a Trump hotel in Chicago, some 90 miles away, according to three people briefed on the former presidentâ€™s logistics.

That changed midafternoon on Tuesday, after reporters for The Times and an ABC affiliate in Chicago contacted his campaign for comment.

Mr. Trump now intends to stay in Milwaukee, two of the people briefed on his logistics said. The change avoids a perceived slight to the largest city in Wisconsin, a vital battleground state.

None of this would have happened if Trump would not have trashed Milwaukee as a “horrible city” when he was speaking to Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Trump knows he has a problem, so he tried to damage control during his rally in Wisconsin:

Trump tried to do damage control at his Wisconsin rally after calling Milwaukee a horrible city, but there was a tell. " I'm the one that picked Milwaukee officially," Why did Trump say officially? Answer: Because he didn't choose Milwaukee. He made the choice in name only. pic.twitter.com/cGqjzg5s2k — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 18, 2024

Because he couldn’t keep his mouth closed, Donald Trump will apparently be spending the Republican convention in Milwaukee. If the ex-president is caught trying to commute in from Chicago, it may cost him a critical swing state in November.