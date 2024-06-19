Trump Spent his most of his cable ad budget on Fox and Biden won

Fox News Caught Editing Biden To Distract From Trump’s Cognitive Issues

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

Fox News claimed that Biden appeared to forget Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’s name, but the truth is Fox edited out Biden’s mention of Mayorkas’s name.

Acyn posted the two clips side by side:

Fox News reported that Biden “appeared” to forget the name of Sec. Mayorkas.

The reason that Biden appeared to forget the name of Mayorkas was because Fox News edited out the part of the video where the President introduced the Secretary of Homeland Security.

It is not a coincidence that Fox is trying to make Biden appear to be in cognitive decline as reports are growing that Donald Trump is having serious memory and cognitive issues. Trump is having trouble remembering things and claimed during an interview that Joan Rivers voted for him two years after she died.

This is the sort of ugly campaigning that Republicans and their media are turning to because they know that their nominee is a convicted felon with alleged cognitive issues. The GOP is trying to shift attention away from the long list of liabilities that come with Trump and hoping to distract the American people with a false narrative about Joe Biden.
re t

Tagged: , , , , , , ,

About

Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards andÂ  Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023