Democrats Hold Republicans’ Feet to the Fire Ahead of 2-Year Anniversary of Overturn of Roe

Democrats are on the freedom warpath.

Democrats say abortion is defining the races for the White House, Senate and House and they have every intention of holding Republicans accountable for their MAGA extremism.

Democrats promised that with four more years in the White House and a majority in Congress, President Biden will codify the protections of Roe as the law of the land during a press call ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Thursday.

“And with four more years in the White House, in a majority in Congress, President Biden will codify the protections of Roe as the law of the land. So folks, November 5 is right around the corner, and I want you to know that the DNC is putting its foot on the gas,” Harrison said on the call in which PoliticusUSA participated. “We will make sure that every voter in America, every single one, knows that Donald Trump is responsible for ripping away reproductive rights. Americans deserve the freedom to make their own health care decisions.”

Harrison said that in 2024, women across the country are beginning to “relive the pre-Roe horror stores, and it doesn’t matter if they’re Democrats or Republicans or Independents, all women. They’re now forced to carry life-threatening pregnancies to term. They’re told to wait until they’re on they’re on death’s door for basic health care. They’re traveling out of state to make their own personal health care decisions.”

Representative Suzan Kay DelBene (D-WA) warned that Republicans aim to restrict abortion nationwide. “Two years ago, after Roe versus Wade was overturned, one thing remains clear, House Republicans are doing everything they can to chip away at reproductive freedom towards their ultimate goal of passing a nationwide abortion ban,” DelBene said. “Look no further than the numerous anti abortion poison pills they’ve included in must pass legislation this Congress. In fact, next week, they’re planning to restrict reproductive care for our nation’s service members by attaching extreme anti choice writers to the defense funding bill just days after the anniversary of overturning Roe.”

Vice Chair of the DSCC Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) pointed out that while Republicans say they have a messaging problem on the issue of abortion, what they actually have is a policy problem and voters need only to go to GOPonAbortion.com to see why.

“On record and on video, Republican Senate candidates have made it clear that they oppose women’s rights to make their own decisions, and that they stand in lockstep with their party’s dangerous agenda to control women’s reproductive health care by banning abortion with no exceptions. Now voters can learn the facts about Republican Senate candidates record on this issue, their record of opposing reproductive freedom. They can see them on video. They can watch the clips, and they can see Republicans speaking in their own words,” Smith said.

“You can do this by going to ‘GOPonAbortion.com,‘ it is all laid out there. So Republicans say that they have a messaging problem on reproductive freedom and abortion care. No, they have a policy program problem because they’re on the wrong side of American voters, and you can see it when you go to GOP on abortion.com.”

Democrats are running on girl’s and women’s freedom, in sharp contrast to the medical torture and control the Republicans support supposedly out of deference to their religious beliefs of right to “life”, which somehow they do not apply to children being slaughtered in their schools by guns or the death penalty.

Democrats are promising to codify healthcare freedom for women and girls if given the power in the House and Senate. Here are a few detailed ways Democrats can protect freedom with that power:

1. Codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law to establish abortion access as a statutory right by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act.

2. Repealing the Hyde Amendment and other federal restrictions on abortion funding to expand low-income women’s access to abortion services.

3. Blocking state-level abortion bans and restrictions that violate Roe, such as by prohibiting bans earlier than 24 weeks.

4. Protecting access to medication abortion and removing restrictions on abortion pills.

On June 24, 2022, the conservative-led Supreme Court overturned 50 years of precedent by overruling Roe v. Wade, which not only restricts girls’ and women’s basic freedom, but is a direct attack on the human rights of girls and women.

Abortion has been the surprise issue in election after election, as voters show up to say NO to the Handmaid’s Tale MAGA agenda. Those voters need to show up in this presidential election and vote up and down the ticket even if they think they are in “safe” blue states, because a Trump presidency or Republican-led Senate and House can easily make Dobbs the law of the land.

And then what? Republicans blocked a Democratic bill to protect IVF, even while lying to voters to claim they support IVF. If they support IVF but won’t codify it, what does that tell voters about what they have planned for basic abortion medical rights and even birth control.

The slippery slope the NRA has been screeching about for decades is real, but it turns out it applies to women’s and girls’ basic rights, as it could be said that guns have more rights and protections than girls and women in the U.S. under the MAGA Supreme Court.