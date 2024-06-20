Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump’s Dementia And Lying Might Be Teaming Up

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel played allegations of Trump’s cognitive decline and came to the conclusion that Trump’s dementia and lying might be teaming up.

Kimmel said that Trump’s claim that Joan Rivers voted for him two years after she died was a sign that Trump’s dementia and lying have teamed up.

The late-night host also played the claim that Trump still thinks that he is president and said, “It’s very scary to think that the guy who told us to inject bleach into our veins is just now deteriorating. When he was drawing in Sharpie on the weather maps, he was fine.”

Video:

Kimmel was right. If Trump is just now starting to decline, what did we witness for four years in the White House? Was that the sane version of Trump?

There is something seriously wrong with Trump, and Republicans keep trying to hide it, but it finds its way out when Donald Trump is in public. The problem for Trump and his party is that the ex-president is going to be on the debate stage with nowhere to hide.

If there is anything going on with Trump, it will come out for the world to see.

Trump is definitely not fine, and if what Kimmel called dementia is teaming up with lying, the ex-president could be an unhinged mess on the debate stage.