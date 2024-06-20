Trump Has A Breakdown Over Biden Leading Fox News Poll

Donald Trump is watching his false narrative that he is leading all of the polls crumble, and the ex-president can’t handle it.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The latest Fox News poll is TRASH! They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe. I am leading BIG in virtually every other poll, including in all of the key battleground states, like Wisconsin, where I just held a massive rally, and Pennsylvania, where I will be on Saturday. Also, the #1 issue in this Country is not protecting democracy. It is INFLATION and IMMIGRATION! If it is protecting democracy, Trump is your best choice, because Crooked Joe Biden is the greatest threat to democracy in history with his Open Border and weaponization of our justice system against his political opponent, ME! Fox News polls have never treated me, or MAGA, fairly! Don’t worry, we will WIN!!! Fox News should get rid of Paul Ryan, and get a new Pollster, but they wonâ€™tâ€¦.

If we understand Trump correctly, he knows all of the real issues that Americans care about, and democracy isn’t one of them, but if democracy was one of them, people should vote for Trump anyway. Donald Trump talks in circles and makes no sense.

Just yesterday, Trump was begging Fox to be his one and only, and less than 24 hours later, he is trashing them because their poll has Biden leading.

Polling has been moving toward President Biden for months.

None of this is new to anyone outside of the guy who has convinced himself that he is winning in all of the polls and there is no way that he will ever have to go to jail because America loves him too much.

The election has shifted on Trump, and so far there is no sign that he has a strategy to shift it back.