Elizabeth Warren Tells America Exactly What It Means If Trump Returns To The White House

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) made it clear what a Trump return to the White House would mean for women and families.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

RADDATZ: Tomorrow marks the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision. Since that ruling, 21 states now ban or restrict abortions earlier in pregnancy that the standards set by Roe.

Even if Joe Biden is re-elected, is this really going to change?

WARREN: Yes, it will change.

We need three things. We need access to abortion. We need access to contraception, and we need access to IVF.

The Republicans have blocked all three. They have laid out their plan to say they’re not going to permit women to have those three, and have access to them.

The Democrats are fully on board. If we have the trifecta, the House, the Senate, and the White House, they’re we are going to make Roe versus Wade law of the land again. And with Joe Biden in the presidency rather than Donald Trump, we will have as much protection for women as humanly possible.

Understand this — I want to say this as clearly as I can — if Donald Trump is elected to the presidency, he and the extremist Republicans are coming after abortion, contraception, and IVF in every single state in this country. Not just the red states.

Video:

Sen. Warren was correct. Democrats are all onboard, and if they have total control of the federal government, they will make Roe the law of the land while protecting contraception and IVF. There is no doubt about what Democrats will do if they win, just like Trump has left no doubt about what he will do if he returns to the White House.

Expect Democrats to keep hammering home this message, not only because it resonates with women voters, but it also is very important to young voters.

The far right wants to ban abortion, contraception, and IVF, and the more voters understand that, the better it will be for Democrats in November.