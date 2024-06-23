Trump’s Former Drunk Doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson Wants Biden Drug Tested

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is demanding that President Biden be drug tested for performance enhancing drugs before and after the debate.

Jackson said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:



I don’t have to tell you, your viewers or anybody else in this country that we have a serious problem here. Everyone knows it. You don’t have to be a physician, you certainly don’t have to be a physician to the president to see what’s going on. I have sent five letters previously asking for President Biden to submit to a cognitive test very similar to the one that president Trump got while he was president, and all five of those letters have gone completely ignored.

So tomorrow I’m sending a letter to president Biden, to his physician, Dr. O’Connor, and I’m cc-ing his entire cabinet. It’s embarrassing that I have to do this, and it’s really embarrassing at a — as a former White House physician to have to do something like this, but we don’t have any choice. I’m going to be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs.

Because we see, we’ve seen recently in his State Of The Union address that there was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last three and a half years. And there’s surely no way to explain that other than he was on something. They’d given him medication. I feel like this is what’s going on at Camp David. He’s going to be there for a full week before the debate, a lot of that is being done with getting the doses just right. They have to treat his cognition, give him something to help him think straighter, to wake him up for his alertness and then, you know, he’s been agitated. We see that all the time.

And that’s a common symptom or sign of this cognitive disorder that he seems to be suffering from. So they’re probably going to give him something to take the edge off that as well. Hay didn’t get it right at the state of the union. He came out, he was alert, but he was a yelling, angry old man, and I think they’ve got an uphill battle here. I think they’ve going to have to do something to wake him up and perform a little better during the debate, and I don’t think that’s what the American people want out of their president.

Video:

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who an IG report found was drunk and on drugs while serving as White House physician, claims that Biden is on PEDs and wants Biden to "Submit to a drug test before and after this debate specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs." pic.twitter.com/fV6qEnOqFt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 23, 2024

If this all seems like frantic excuse making out of the Trump camp, that’s because it is. According to an IG report, Rep. Ronny Jackson was drunk and abusing Ambien while serving as White House physician. It is reasonable to ask, if Jackson could pass the same drug test that he is asking President Biden to take.

The Trump circle is worried about this debate, and they want to be able to claim if Biden runs circles around the reportedly memory impaired Trump that it was because the current president is on drugs. 81 year old Joe Biden is not on drugs, and if he performs well at the debate, it will be because he is a good candidate and president.