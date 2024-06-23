Sen. Chris Coons Turns The Tables On Fox News Over Law And Order

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) was asked about Biden and law and order on Fox News Sunday, and he flipped the script on Trump and the GOP.

Shannon Bream asked Coons, “So you talk about law and order. Will this president respect what comes from this court with respect to presidential immunity, with respect to January 6th or does he pick and choose the decisions he likes from the Supreme Court?”

Sen. Coons answered, “Look, I think there’s a sharp contrast between former president trump and president Biden in terms of their respect for the rule of law and how they approach both law enforcement and our legal system. Former president trump was in a courtroom in New York where he attacked the prosecutor, the jury, the whole process so many times that before he was ultimately convicted by a jury of his peers of 34 felonies he was subject to a gag order. President Biden we saw evidence of this this past week, his son son was convicted here in a court in Wilmington, Delaware and he did not ever attack or criticize or question the judge, the prosecutor, the jury, the process.”

Video:

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) turns around a Fox News Sunday question about Biden and the rule of law, "His son (Biden) was convicted here in a court in Wilmington, Delaware and he did not ever attack or criticize or question the judge, the prosecutor, the jury, the process." pic.twitter.com/QWzNHx9ixt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 23, 2024

Trump thinks that “law and order” is his big issue strength, but when a candidate has been convicted of 34 felonies, talking about law and order isn’t such a great idea.

Fox News Sunday tried to push a false equivalency about the two candidates, and Sen. Coons turned it around to make the point that the real law and order candidate is President Biden. The candidate who refuses to respect the law and judicial process in this country is Donald Trump.

The law and order argument may end up backfiring and hurting the Republican Party if Donald Trump is their messenger.