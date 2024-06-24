Biden Just Dropped A Massive Veto Hammer On House Republicans

House Republicans will be voting on the bill to fund Homeland Security, but Biden has threatened to veto it because it violates the deal that he and Republicans agreed to on funding.

The White House announced in a Statement Of Administration Policy:

The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 8752, making appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2025 and for other purposes.

Earlier this year, the Administration and members of both parties in the Congress came together to pass bipartisan appropriations bills to fund programs that keep Americans safe and healthy, invest in education and affordable housing, and build on the economic progress of the past three and a half years. These appropriations bills are consistent with the agreement the President and House Republican leadership reached last year to avoid a first-ever default and protect the Presidentâ€™s investment agenda and critical programs from deep cuts, using necessary adjustments to statutory caps.

Rather than respecting their agreement and taking the opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process to build on last yearâ€™s bills, House Republicans are again wasting time with partisan bills that would result in deep cuts to law enforcement, education, housing, healthcare, consumer safety, energy programs that lower utility bills and combat climate change, and essential nutrition services.

The draft bills also include numerous, partisan policy provisions with devastating consequences including harming access to reproductive healthcare, threatening the health and safety of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Americans, endangering marriage equality, hindering critical climate change initiatives, and preventing the Administration from promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Administration reiterates the importance of the Southwest border funding included as part of the Administrationâ€™s October supplemental appropriations request and also calls on the Congress to support the toughest and fairest border security agreement in decades, which would deliver significant policy changes, resources, and personnel needed to secure the border and make the Nation safer. The Administration urges the Congress to pass the bipartisan agreement reached in the Senate to provide needed authorities and resources for DHS efforts to secure the border.

The Administration stands ready to engage with both chambers of the Congress in a bipartisan appropriations process to enact responsible appropriations bills that fully fund Federal agencies in a timely manner.

If the President were presented with H.R. 8752, he would veto it.

House Republicans continue to violate the agreement that they made to avoid a default. Republicans are trying to add to the border crisis by not providing adequate funding for border security in a bid to help Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Whatever Homeland Security funding bill passes the House, it is likely not going to pass in the Senate, but if by some miracle, it would get to the President’s desk, he should veto it.

Border security is national security, and Republicans are jeopardizing the nation’s safety to help Donald Trump.