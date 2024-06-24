CNN’s Kasie Hunt Tosses A Trump Spokesperson Off Her Show For Smearing Debate Moderators

CNN’s Kasie Hunt tried to get Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt to stop attacking the debate moderators, but she wouldn’t so Hunt cut off the interview and dumped her.

Leavitt had a clear mission, and that was to use the interview to do nothing but smear the CNN debate moderators. Hunt told her that debate experts believe that when candidates start attacking the moderators, they are losing, but Trump’s surrogate continued on.

Hunt pointed out that Republicans have shifted from saying President Biden is senile to trying lower debate expectations for Trump.

Leavitt responded, “Well, first of all, it’s, it would take someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper, Donald Trump, to see that Jake Tapper has consistently.

Hunt jumped in, “Ma’am, we’re going to stop this interview if you’re going to keep attacking my colleagues. Ma’am, I’m going to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleagues. Donald Trump, who you work for. If you are here to speak on his behalf, I am willing to have this conversation.”

Leavitt continued, “I am stating facts that your colleagues have stated in the past.”

Hunt ended the interview, “Now, I’m sorry, guys, we’re going to come back out to the panel. Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point. She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump and Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us later this week in Atlanta for this debate.”

Video:

“We’re going to stop this interview.” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt goes on CNN and keeps attacking CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Anchor Kasie Hunt gets fed up and dumps Leavitt from the air. pic.twitter.com/09gDp0Ymjy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 24, 2024

Hunt later posted on X, “You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

The Trump strategy is to lower expectations about the debate, and then claim the debate was rigged after Trump performs poorly.

Kasie Hunt showed how to handle a guest that showed total disrespect, and made sure to send a message to everyone about the level of conduct that she expects from guests on her show.