House Republican Embarrassingly Claims Biden Will Be Jacked Up On Mountain Dew At Debate

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) floated that Biden has dementia, but then claimed that his campaign will jack him up with Mountain Dew at the debate.

Burlison told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, “Any elderly individual or someone that has dementia, they can find some moments of clarity, right? They can find some moments throughout the day when they have energy, and I think Trump’s team should not underestimate Joe Biden and his team’s ability to whether or not their going to jack him up on Mountain Dew or whatever it is. Look at the State Of The Union this year, he had a lot of energy for about an hour.”

Video:

MARIA BARTIROMO: They're probably experimenting with getting doses right, giving Biden medicine ahead of the debate. Is that what you think? REP. ERIC BURLISON: Yeah … whether they're gonna jack him up on Mountain Dew or whatever it is. pic.twitter.com/qrGTmP5O1Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2024

If you are keeping score at home, within a week, Republicans have gone from Biden is senile and can’t form sentence, to Biden is on performance enhancing drugs, to Biden is on Mountain Dew.

This is embarrassing.

Republicans are trying to come up with reasons to explain why the President will likely run circles around Donald Trump at the debate.

Trump and the Republicans tried these tactics in 2020, because they know that President Biden has no cognitive issues, and they also understand that Trump is a terrible debater, who has only done well when he can bully, attack moderators, ignore questions, and create a circus to distract from the reality that he doesn’t actually have knowledge.

Watch out for 81 year old Joe Biden. He is heading to the debate hopped up on Mountain Dew and democracy.