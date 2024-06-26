Biden Border Action Is A Massive Success As Encounters Drop 40% In 3 Weeks

Trump wants to run on fearmongering about the border, but President Biden’s border executive action has cut encounters by 40% in three weeks.

According to a fact sheet provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:

The Presidential Proclamation issued by President Biden to temporarily suspend the entry of certain noncitizens across the Southern border and the complementary joint interim final rule (IFR) issued by DHS and DOJ have now been in effect for three weeks, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of encounters at our Southwest Border. Under the IFR, asylum eligibility is generally limited for those who cross the southern border unlawfully or without authorization during times of high encounters. While it is still early, the Border Patrolâ€™s 7-day encounter average has decreased more than 40 percent to under 2,400 encounters per day.

Noncitizens who are subject to the ruleâ€™s limitation on asylum eligibility and who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States are being promptly removed. Those removed are subject to at least a five-year bar to reentry and potential criminal prosecution.

If Biden gets the border situation under control, politically speaking, it will be damaging to Trump’s campaign, because the ex=president is fearmongering on immigration. If that fear drops, it will likely reflect in Trump’s polling.

Things could always reverse themselves, but Biden is solving a problem that was bothering many voters, and in the process is taking away the basis for Trump’s campaign.