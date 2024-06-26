Speaker Mike Johnson Is Now Trying To Keep Steve Bannon Out Of Prison

Steve Bannon is supposed to report to prison for contempt of Congress, but Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Republican leadership are trying to save him.

Johnson issued a statement:



The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group voted 3-2 to file a brief with the D.C. Circuit in the case against Steve Bannon. The amicus brief will be submitted after Bannon files a petition for rehearing en banc and will be in support of neither party.

It will withdraw certain arguments made by the House earlier in the litigation about the organization of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol during the prior Congress. House Republican Leadership continues to believe Speaker Pelosi abused her authority when organizing the Select Committee.

Johnson and House Republican leadership believe that the 1/6 Committee was illegally constituted, so Bannon’s conviction for contempt of Congress, they believe, should be thrown out.

The argument that the 1/6 Committee was illegal argument has been tried elsewhere in other cases for years and it never went anywhere, but here is Johnson giving it another try because Trump doesn’t want to see his ex-campaign manager and White House advisor get locked up.

Instead of trying to make the case to voters that they deserve to keep their House majority, Republicans are doing Trump’s bidding, because their majority has always been about serving a constituency one ex-president while ignoring the American people.