Trump Hid Hundreds Of Chinese Trademarks That He Owns During His Presidency

As Trump and Biden get ready to debate, it is important to remember that Trump took $5.5 million from the Chinese government and failed to disclose hundreds of Chinese trademarks that he owns.

According to a report by House Oversight Committee Democrats:

The Committee’s Democratic staff has documented more than $5.5 million in spending at Trump-owned properties during former President Trump’s time in office by the government of the People’s Republic of China (P.R.C.), as well as by the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Hainan Airlines Holding Company, a Chinese state owned airline. Former President Trump violated the Constitution when the businesses he owned accepted these emoluments paid by the P.R.C. without the consent of Congress. Critically, these figures are based on the limited records from Mazars that are available to the Committee and on a public record maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As such, these emoluments represent the minimum amount of unconstitutional payments from the government of the P.R.C. and state-owned entities that Trump-owned businesses accepted during former President Trump’s term.

This report also discusses former President Trump’s recent disclosures regarding a sprawling trademark portfolio that the government of the P.R.C. enlarged during President Trump’s term. Although Mr. Trump was required to complete a financial disclosure form each year that he was in office, he “neglected to include hundreds of trademarks he owns” on these forms during his presidency.119 As Business Insider noted: “The belated disclosures mean that Americans had little insight into the scope of Trump’s foreign asset holdings during his presidency, and are only learning about them as he runs for a second term in the 2024 election.”120 Notably, if not surprisingly, the ability of Trump family businesses to secure trademarks in China improved markedly and rapidly after Trump entered office.

The corruption doesn’t stop at trademarks. In 2022, the Department of Justice revealed that Trump took hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions from China.

Trump has taken loans from China and has business dealing with the government own bank.

If the topic of China comes up during the presidential debate, it isn’t Joe Biden that is own by the Chinese government. It’s Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is a compromised danger to national security in so many ways, but his business dealings with the Chinese government are a problem that can’t be ignored as voters make their choice.