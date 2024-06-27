Biden Releases Devastating Video Of Trump’s Own Aides Calling Him Unfit

The Biden campaign has released a video of people who have worked for Trump during his presidency calling him unfit.

Video:

Take it from the people who know Donald Trump bestâ€”he is unfit to be president. pic.twitter.com/yXx1Cj7vVe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 27, 2024

The video quotes people who worked for Trump saying:

Mark Milley: Dictator. Tyrant.

Alyssa Farah Griffin: Dangerous.

Mark Esper: Threat to democracy.

Mike Pence: I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump.

Mark Milley: We donâ€™t take an oath to a king, or a queen, or to a tyrant, or a dictator. And we donâ€™t take an oath to a wannabe dictator.

Alyssa Farah Griffin: We worked with him. We knew him. This man is unfit to be president. A second term would be more dangerous than a first.

John Bolton: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, theyâ€™re fully prepared to take advantage of him.

Mark Esper: Yes, I did regard him as a threat to democracy and all those things that make America great.

Donald Trump: Now, if I donâ€™t get elected, itâ€™s gonna be a bloodbath.

The Biden campaign isn’t holding back. They are going to look to use the debate to highlight Trump’s unfitness for office. Trump was unfit before he was convicted of 34 felonies. Now that he is a convicted felon, Donald Trump is an even bigger danger to the country.

Calling Trump unfit isn’t designed to sway Republicans who will already vote for Trump, or Democrats who will already vote against him. Biden’s bringing up of issues related to fitness character and democracy are intended to appeal to Independent voters, specifically swing state Independent voters.

The video is another step in trying to make sure that Donald Trump is not normalized to Independent voters.