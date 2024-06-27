CNN Moderators Do Zero Factchecking And It Leads To Awful Presidential Debate

CNN decided that they would do no fact checking at the presidential debate and it led to an unwatchable 90 minutes that left voters mis and underinformed.

Just a few examples of what CNN let slide:

Trump lies about tax cuts for the rich boosting the economy, "The tax cuts spurred the greatest economy that we've ever seen just prior to COVID." pic.twitter.com/O0zHpsx8eW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 28, 2024

Trump lies about how tariffs work. pic.twitter.com/tOoL4eHhwH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 28, 2024

Trump goes with his standard lie that he had the greatest economy in history. Biden hits Trump by saying that Trump is the only one who believes his economy was the greatest economy in the world. pic.twitter.com/Rf0AxhMBhv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 28, 2024

There could be a dozen more examples, because CNN decided to impose debate rules, but did nothing about the content of the debate.

CNN hosted a debate that did the opposite of what it was supposed to do. Instead of informing the electorate, this debate misinformed the electorate because Trump was allowed to tell obvious lies and rewrite history.

The debate was an embarrassment, not because of the age of the candidates or even the questions that were asked. The debate was a nightmare because the moderators decided they would allow Trump to lie and take a hands off policy.

If the American people weren’t turned off on the 2024 election before this debate, they certainly are now, and it all because CNN put profits ahead of journalism.