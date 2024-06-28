Biden calls Trump a one man crime wave at a rally in North Carolina.

Crowd Chants Lock Him Up As Biden Calls Trump A One Man Crime Wave

A fired up and totally different President Joe Biden told supporters in North Carolina that Trump is a one man crime wave as the crowd chanted lock him up.

Biden said:

On crime. I had to remind him that he oversaw a record increase in murder rates in 2020. On my watch violent crime has hit a 50 year low. There’s more to do. And then I pointed out, but the only convicted criminal on the stage last night was Donald Trump. When I thought about his 34 felony convictions, his sexual assault on a woman in a public place has been fined $400 million for business fraud. I thought to myself, Donald Trump isn’t just a convicted felon. Donald Trump is a one man crime wave.

Video:

This has been a totally different Biden than the man who was on the debate stage. It was like getting off to a slow start at the debate has kicked the President’s sense of urgency into gear.

Instead of backing down after the debate, Biden and the Democrats have gone on the attack. If Trump and his party think they won anything, they could be in for a rude awakening, as it looks like the campaign has officially begun.

About

Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards andÂ  Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association

