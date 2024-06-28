An On Fire Joe Biden Directly Address His Debate Performance

President Joe Biden looked and sounded completely different as he honestly spoke about his debate performance during a rally in North Carolina.

Biden said, “I know. I’m not a young man. Take the obvious. Well, I know. I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know. I know. I know right from wrong and I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know like millions of Americans know when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Video:

Biden speaks honestly to America about his debate performance, " I don't debate as well as I used to but I know what I do know, how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to get things done. When you get knocked down, you get back up." pic.twitter.com/DcfaL0TUi0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 28, 2024

Biden deserves credit for being honest with the American people and himself. Biden didn’t avoid the topic. He didn’t pull a Trump, and lie about his performance. President Biden was honest, and he vowed to keep fighting and get back up again.

The Biden that showed up in North Carolina is the one that can beat Donald Trump and win the election. The difference is night and day, and it is potentially attributable to the same first debate reality that has tripped up every previous incumbent president. Sometimes incumbent presidents need a kick in the pants to get them locked in and back into campaign mode.

What America saw in North Carolina was campaign Biden, and that is a candidate that Donald Trump has no answers for in this election.