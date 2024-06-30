Biden Family Tells Him To Stay In As President Wants To Campaign Hard

President Biden’s family urged him to stay in the race, while the President himself wants to campaign hard against Trump.

The New York Times reported:

President Bidenâ€™s family is urging him to stay in the race and keep fighting despite last weekâ€™s disastrous debate performance, even as some members of his clan privately expressed exasperation at how he was prepared for the event by his staff, people close to the situation said on Sunday.

…

Â One of the people on Mr. Bidenâ€™s phone tree said that the president wanted to keep campaigning hard to drive a contrast with Mr. Trump, a convicted felon who tried to overturn the last election and made numerous false statements during the debate.

It appears that what is happening here is that the same self-destructive Democrats who cost the party elections for years with their panic, fear, and bad decision-making are again trying to take control of the party and drive it off a cliff.

That said, the debate was a massive misstep, and some things need to change. It seems like there may be some staffing changes and changes to the campaign strategy. President Biden wants to be out there campaigning more and is a better campaigner than Donald Trump.

Biden needs to be doing press conferences and interviews.

The President could be on the campaign trail, outworking Donald Trump, who currently campaigns one day a week. Polling has shown that the debate did nothing to change the election. The presidential contest is still a toss-up. If Biden makes some changes and reassures his base, he can win.

What is clear is that Biden isn’t withdrawing from or allowing himself to be pushed out of the Democratic nomination.