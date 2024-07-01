Nancy Pelosi: The Supreme Court placed itself on trial with its immunity decision

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. United States placed the court itself on trial.

“Today, the Supreme Court has gone rogue with its decision, violating the foundational American principle that no one is above the law.

“The former president’s claim of total presidential immunity is an insult to the vision of our founders, who declared independence from a King. A seriously dangerous aspect of the ruling is its holding that official acts are inadmissible in trials for unofficial acts. With its delay, the Republican-appointed 6-3 Court gave the defendant a political gift.

“The Supreme Court placed itself on trial with this decision – and its credibility has been further diminished in the eyes of all those who believe in the rule of law.”

The former Speaker was a target of Donald Trump’s attempted coup mob at the U.S> Capitol on January 6th, 2021 and her husband was brutally attacked in their home by someone radicalized by Trump’s/Right wing lies. If anyone has the personal knowledge combined with the professional expertise to warn us all of what the stakes are, it’s Nancy Pelosi.