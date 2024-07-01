Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To File Articles Of Impeachment Against SCOTUS Justices

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she will be filing articles of impeachment against corrupt Supreme Court justices when the House returns.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted:

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.

Todayâ€™s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.

I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.

The articles will never be taken up by the Republican House majority, but AOC can force a floor vote on the articles because they are a privileged resolution.

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court has made itself a central issue in the election. The ruling expanding presidential immunity for all presidents, not just Trump, is a danger to democracy. Presidents have been placed above the law by the conservatives on the court, who have, in one swoop, taken out the backbone of the American justice system by eliminating the idea that no one is above the law.

Rep. Ocasio Cortez didn’t specify which justices she would be filing the articles of impeachment against, but Clarence Thomas is a given, and Samuel Alito is a virtual certainty.

The election is critical to American democracy. As the nation has been focused on the presidential race, AOC’s articles of impeachment demonstrate that control of Congress is equally as important to preserving America’s democratic future.