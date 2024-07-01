The Republican majority on the Supreme Court really seem to despise the principles upon which the United States was founded. Today, for example, Chief Justice Roberts appears to enshrine the end of the independence of the Department of Justice.

Chief Justice Roberts decrees the end of DOJ independence in an offhanded sentence on page 20. pic.twitter.com/IC0xFc6k35 â€” southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 1, 2024

If you’re reading this, it means you probably follow politics enough to have heard the screeching outrage of the Right about the DOJ even knowing about various investigations into Donald Trump and his criminal cohorts.

“Just a reminder that Fox News spent 2019 and 2020 going ballistic over news that Obama knew about the ongoing probes into Trump, Flynn, etc in 2016,” Bradley Moss pointed out.

But now they have decreed the END to the separation of those powers. The President may now discuss even POTENTIAL investigations and prosecutions with his Attorney General.

It’s almost as if this court is doing the work of Project 2025 ahead of time. Project 2025 is a Heritage Foundation effort along with a team of Trumpers to prepare to dismantle the U.S. government and give Trump ultimate powers. Like most felons who face even more charges, Donald Trump wants to control the Justice Department and the FBI.

“Some of Donald Trump’s allies are assembling proposals to curtail the Justice Department’s independence and turn the nation’s top law enforcement body into an attack dog for conservative causes, nine people involved in the effort told Reuters.”

The only sane response to this is for President King Biden to make Alvin Bragg his Attorney General while getting rid of the 6 Republican Supreme Court justices and replacing them with Barack Obama, Merrick Garland, Fani Willis, Liz Cheney, etc. People with a fierce love for this country.

But I fear that an inherent trait of Democrats is a reticence to use the power given to them by the voters, let alone power no president should have, but this outrageously corrupt court is giving to what are now essentially Kings. I have written against expansion of presidential powers under Democratic presidents precisely because these powers are so easy to abuse and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

But given that Republicans are making the next election about choosing a King, that makes the stakes very clear. King Trump or King Biden?

Trump is after all the man who reportedly wanted to execute Mark Milley and has consistently expressed a penchant for killing those who do not obey him.

Who will be the first King of the United States? Choose wisely.