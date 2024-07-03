Democrats Need To Suck It Up Because Biden Says He Isn’t Going Anywhere

President Biden said in a call with campaign staff that he is not leaving and no one is going to push him out as the nominee.

The President was quoted as saying, “Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. I’m the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we always win.”

The reality is that if Biden doesn’t want to leave, no one can make him go. President Biden has enough delegates to be the nominee. An incumbent president essentially controls the party’s campaign infrastructure. There is no one that can make Joe Biden go if he doesn’t want to.

If Democrats rallied around Biden and started blistering those in the media who are trying to push the Democratic nominee out in the same way that Republicans do when Trump gets even the slightest hint of criticism, this story would have been dead and gone days ago.

Instead of uniting as a party, some Democrats decided to run to the media to throw gasoline on the fire to push their own agendas and goals.

The reality is that this whole meltdown has been a total waste of time. Joe Biden isn’t likely to go anywhere, and he will be their candidate in November.