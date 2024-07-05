Biden Declares That He Is Staying In The Race And Will Beat Trump

President Biden had a message for Democrats who are trying to push him out of the race. The President said that he is staying in, and will beat Trump.

Video:

Biden with a message for those trying to push him out, "Despite some folks not seeming

to care who they voted for, trying to push me out of the race, let me say this as clearly as I can — I am staying in the race! I will beat Donald Trump! I will beat him again!" pic.twitter.com/jTVorWg05J — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 5, 2024

Biden said:

I’m a nominee of the Democratic Party. I’m a nominee of this party because millions of Democrats, like you just voted for me in primaries all across America. You voted for me to be your nominee. No one else you the vote, the voters did that. And despite, despite that, some folks don’t seem to care who voted for, well, guess what? They’re trying to push me out of the race.

Well, let me say this as clearly as I can. I’m staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020. And by the way, we’re going to do it again in 2024.

The media and some Democrats can give it up. Joe Biden is not going to step down and make Vice President Harris or any other Democrat the nominee. Joe Biden is determined to run in this election, and beat Donald Trump for a second time, but Biden’s biggest task isn’t to reassure the country that he can do the job, but his biggest challenge is get nervous members of his own party to calm down and focus on the important task in front of them, which is saving democracy and defeating Trump.