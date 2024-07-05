Biden Vows To Send Trump Into Political Exile

At his rally in Wisconsin, President Biden vowed to send Trump into political exile by beating him in November.

Video:

Biden tells America to join with him and politically exile Donald Trump, then Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down plays as a not-so-subtle message to those who are trying to force the President out of the race. pic.twitter.com/EcUnaMw2Au — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 5, 2024

Biden said, “This race is about our freedom. It is about our democracy. It is about the very soul of America. Are we prepared to fight for that? I know I am and I will. Folks, I have never been more optimistic about America’s future because American people are good, decent, honorable. Remember who in god’s name we are –we are the United States of America! There is nothing beyond our capacity when we stand together. Let’s stand together, win this election and exile Donald Trump politically.”

That is what is at stake in this election. Are the American people going to politically exile a felon who wants to be king, or are they going to vote to end American democracy?

President Biden is always at his best when he gets to talk about the battle for the soul of America as he calls it. Biden is passionately committed to sending Donald Trump into exile and to his next federal criminal trial. Democrats may have allowed the media to freak them out about Biden’s debate performance, but it is time to get back to the real question of this election.

The question is not is Joe Biden old? The question is will the American people allow themselves to be be stuck with a corrupt and already failed ex-president because the media has decided that they would like to see Donald Trump back in office?

America’s future is on the line, and the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in power are too grave to allow.