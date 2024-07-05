Democratic Senators Are Now Leaking To The Media To Push Biden Out

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is trying to assemble a group of Democratic Senators to convince Biden to quit according to an anonymous source.

The Washington Post reported:

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask President Biden to exit the presidential race, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort.

Warner is telling Democratic senators that Biden can no longer remain in the election in the wake of his faltering debate performance, according to the people familiar with private conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. Warner has told others that he is deeply concerned that Biden is not able to run a campaign that could beat former president Donald Trump.

Where did the leak of this story come from? It obvious came from a Democratic senator’s office that was contacted by Warner, or Warner’s office. For their part, Warner’s offer did not confirm or deny the report, which means that it is true.

The panic and effort to get Biden out of the race is being driven by Democrats in Congress who are worried about keeping their own jobs. If these Senators want Biden out, then they need to stand up, look America in the eye, and say so. This game of hiding behind anonymous sources is cowardly.

The only realistic option besides President Biden is Vice President Harris. Any other plan would result in Democrats wasting weeks of the campaign, and give Donald Trump an advantage heading into November. This entire situation highly un-democratic, as the party elites, watched Biden’s debate, and decided that they would like to throw out the will of Democratic primary voters.

If that is the case, then these Democrats who want Biden gone, owe Democratic voters an on the record explanation, and an honoring of the primary process.