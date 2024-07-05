Trump Refuses To Do Same Interview With George Stephanopoulos That Biden Did

President Joe Biden sat for a no-holds barred 22 minute interview with George Stephanopoulos that Donald Trump refused to do.

At the conclusion of the Biden interview, Stephanopoulos disclosed that ABC News offered Donald Trump the same interview that Biden just did, and Trump declined.

Video:

ABC News offered Trump a one-on-one, just like Biden did, and he declined, which says a lot about which candidate is hiding something about their ability to serve. pic.twitter.com/2AdWAhfQ72 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 6, 2024

I can’t wait for all of the New York Times and Washington Post stories about how Donald Trump is in mental decline because he refuses to sit for an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

The reality is that that Trump campaign has taken to wanted to know what will be asked in advance, and they have gone so far as threatening local reporters that they will cut their access off if they depart from a list of pre-approved Trump interview topics.

Most of Trump’s interviews happen on conservative media, where he has in the past had the final edit over the interviews, and has knowledge of what is going to be asked in advance.

The media should be asking Donald Trump to do interviews and press conferences with neutral reporters on camera and show the American people that he is up to the job of being president.