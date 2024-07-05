Trump Is Now Running Away From Project 2025

Trump is now claiming that he knows nothing about Project 2025, even though his super PAC is running ads supporting the extremist plan to destroy democracy.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.

What things does Trump agree with in Project 2025? What things does Trump disagree with in Project 2025?

We don’t know because Donald Trump doesn’t do interviews with objective journalists who could ask him these questions and press him for answers. Instead, the media obsesses over a debate performance and their manufactured crisis about President Biden’s age.

Trump’s super PAC is currently running ads for Project 2025, and conservative groups that are made up of former campaign and administration officials designed the plan, which is the framework to end democracy and create an imperial presidency if Trump wins the election.

We’ve now reached the point of the campaign where Trump plays dumb and pretends like he doesn’t know anything about the plans that are problematic for him with voters.

But according to the media, the biggest problem is that Joe Biden is old, not that a rapist convicted felon wants to destroy America.