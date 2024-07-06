Biden Rips Trump For Lying About Project 2025

President Biden released a statement ripping Donald Trump for claiming that he has nothing to do with Project 2025.

Biden said in a statement released by his campaign:

We can always rely on Donald Trump for one thing: to lie to the American people in pursuit of power. We saw that on the debate stage when he set a record. He lied about the economy, about his role in the January 6 insurrection, and about disrespecting our heroic servicemembers.

Donald Trump is lying again now. He’s trying to hide his connections to his allies’ extreme Project 2025 agenda. The only problem? It was written for him, by those closest to him. Project 2025 should scare every single American. It would give Trump limitless power over our daily lives and let him use the presidency to enact ‘revenge’ on his enemies, ban abortion nationwide and punish women who have an abortion, and gut the checks and balances that make America the greatest democracy in the world. It’s extreme and dangerous.

Trump’s conservative Supreme Court has already given him a blank check to do virtually whatever he wants with no regard for the rule of law. If he wins, there is no question Trump will use it to pass his Project 2025 agenda. Together, we must defeat him.

Trump spent Friday claiming that he was not a part of Project 2025, even though the extremist agenda was put together by his current and former staffers and his super PAC is running ads supporting it.

Among the many elements of Project 2025 is mass deportation of legal immigrants living in the United States. The replacement of the civil service with a collection of loyalists to Trump who will be in charge of government agencies, a presidential takeover of the DOJ and FBI, and a national abortion ban passed through presidential executive order.

Project 2025 is very real, and if voters find out about it, it could be a very big problem for Trump and the Republican Party.