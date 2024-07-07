4 More House Democrats Sabotage Themselves By Calling On Biden To Step Aside

The pathological mission of some House Democrats to cost their party a chance at the House majority accelerated as four more House Democrats said that Biden should step aside.

Politico reported on a House Democratic leadership call:

Among those forcefully calling for Biden to stand down during the nearly two-hour call were Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), according to two people familiar with the private session.

It doesn’t matter to these Democrats that Democratic voters seem to be standing with Biden, or that the President’s standing in the polls has collapsed like the pundit class predicted. House Democrats are scared that they won’t win the majority, so they are trying to toss President Biden overboard.

What is important to keep in mind is that there has not been a mass movement of Democrats demanding that Biden step aside. The anxiety is mostly centered in the House. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is trying to put a group of Senators together that will urge Biden to drop out, but so far there has been no word on how much or any success that he is having.

A divided party can’t win, and House Democrats are dividing their party.

The campaign to help Biden only helps Trump, as some House Democrats are working to steal defeat from the jaws of victory with the ultimate act of political self-sabotage.