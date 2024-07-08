Biden Hits Trump with $50 Million Ad On Abortion And Project 2025

The Biden-Harris campaign is launching a $50 million ad campaign in July, using Trump’s own words and his Project 2025 to highlight the threat he poses to women’s and girls’ health freedom. The “Her Own” ad will run in all battleground states.

The ad will remind voters that Donald Trump is bragged about overturning Roe v Wade and is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade, using the Republican presumed nominee’s own words from the June debate in which Trump bragged about appointing three “great” Supreme Court justices who helped “kill” Roe and even said, “it’s been a great thing.”

NARRATOR:

For almost 50 years, Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, ensuring a woman could make her own health care decisions.

TRUMP:

And what I did is, I put three great Supreme Court Justices on the Court, and they happened to vote in favor of killing

Roe v. Wade. It’s been a great thing.

NARRATOR:

Ask yourself, who do you want in the White House: The man proud to overturn

Roe v. Wade, or the President fighting for your rights?

PRESIDENT BIDEN:

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.

The Biden-Harris campaign will run the spot “on pivotal high viewership moments to reach politically diverse audiences, such as The Bachelorette season premiere, the Olympic Games on NBC, and the Republican National Convention, where Trump and his extremist Project 2025 agenda will be under a national spotlight.”

Days ago, conservative leaders warned of a coming split in the Trump coalition due to his wanting to water down their abortion platform because he knows he can’t win running as the guy who will institute a nationwide abortion ban, and yet that’s exactly what the Trump/conservative coalition presidential policy agenda Project 2025 lays out.

It’s more than fair for voters to be skeptical of any Hail Mary promises from Republicans on abortion after they spent decades trying to get where we are today, and several of their Supreme Court justices misled voters and Senators about seeing Roe as established precedent.

Republicans have struggled as the nation turned against them on abortion after seeing the results of Republican policy in action. They tried changing the messaging, in what amounts to their usual belief that they can flat out lie to voters and get away with it, but given the medical torture their overturning of Roe is inflicting on a ten-year-old girl and women across the country, the spin has failed to take root, so we saw Trump lying about “after birth” abortion at the debate and now scrambling to change a deadly platform after bragging about it.

Women plan to “Roe the Vote” this November, and that’s why Donald Trump is trying to run from his own “achievement” of stealing rights from girls and women.

“Donald Trump brags that ‘killing Roe v. Wade’ has been ‘a great thing.’ So, let’s take a closer look at what Donald Trump thinks is ‘great’: a ten-year-old rape victim had to leave her home in Ohio and travel several hours to Indianapolis in order to receive an abortion. A Texas woman miscarried in the lobby restroom of an emergency room after front desk staff were too scared to admit her. OBGYNs fled Idaho for fear of being prosecuted under the state’s extreme abortion ban,” Biden-Harris 2024 Senior Spokesperson Lauren Hitt said in a statement sent to PoliticusUSA. “If Trump is reelected, he will go even further – punishing women who receive an abortion, banning abortion nationwide, and carrying out the rest of the extreme Project 2025 agenda. The only thing standing between American women and Trump’s cruel attacks on reproductive health care is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

In years past, pundits would have decried this as fear-mongering, but tragically today it’s a reality and Democrats have been proven right about the threat Republicans’ pose to basic established freedoms. If one reads Project 2025, it’s clear many more freedoms are on the chopping block.

The issue of abortion is a game changer for Democrats, and this ad comes at a pivotal time when they need to refocus their attention on the issues of abortion and democracy for the election instead of petty power grabs by paid representatives. Democrats need to stop being fearful babies prioritizing their own races and start standing up strong and proud over their platform to do their part for the future of our union.

Lives are literally at stake.