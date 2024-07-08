Democrats Are Taking The Air Out Of The Media’s Oust Biden Hysteria

The media has been in a frenzied state for more than a week and trying to perpetuate a crisis over President Biden’s candidacy, but Democrats are pushing back and squashing the press hysteria.

The tone was set by President Biden’s letter to congressional Democrats telling them that he is not going anywhere:

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

Biden also went on Morning Joe and challenged the party elites who are attempting to oust him:

And again, I’m here for two reason, pal. One is to rebuild the economy for hard-working, middle-class people to give everybody a shot. That’s a straight shot. Everybody gets a fair chance. Number one, number two. Remember all this talk about how I don’t have the black support. Come on, give me a break. Come with me, watch, watch. I’m getting so frustrated by the elites. Now, I’m not talking about you guys but by the elites in the party who they know so much more than me. But any of these guys, who I don’t think I should run. Let them run against me. Go ahead, announce for president. Challenge me at the convention.

Video:

Biden explodes on Democratic elites #MorningJoe , " I'm getting frustrated by the elites — the elites in the party, oh, they know so much more. Any of these guys that don't think I should run, run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention." pic.twitter.com/QwcdXWyWOp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 8, 2024

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) told Democrats that there is no time for this anxiety and that it is time to get back to work against Trump:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) telling her fellow Democrats to get back to work on winning the election, "We don't have time to be hand-wringing and and stomach churning." pic.twitter.com/XldbTdg2BD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 8, 2024

There is an election to be won. and every second that Democrats focus on something other than their opponent helps Donald Trump. Starting this morning, there has been a coordinated pushback against those in the party and the media who are trying to get President Biden to step aside.

Joe Biden isn’t going anywhere. The more Democrats speak out for Biden, the faster the air will drain from the media balloon and they will have to move on to something else.