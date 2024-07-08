Rep. Maxine Waters Shatters The Media Narrative That Democrats Are Abandoning Biden

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said that House Democrats aren’t really divided and that there are only 9 members out of 213 who want Biden to step down as the nominee.

Rep. Maxine Waters on #Maddow wrecks the media Biden narrative, "We don't have that many members who are talking about he should step down. Don't forget there are 213 Democrats and you talk about nine members and I don't think we have a long way to go. We're not really divided." pic.twitter.com/mb7AZlwjDa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 9, 2024

Waters said on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show:



Well, yeah, I can’t tell you very much. You know, you’ve announced that, but I want you to know that, you know, I’m not going to um talk about what happened in the meeting, but I do want to tell you how strongly I feel about support for Biden, how I believe uh that this Democratic Party will eventually come together. We don’t have that many members we’re talking about, he should step down. Don’t forget there are 213 Democrats and you talk about about nine members and I don’t think we have a long way to go. Uh We are not really divided and so I am hopeful and I do believe that we’re gonna be fine and I do believe that Biden is competent and capable of being and continue to be the President Of The United States of America. And so I’m gonna speak loudly and clearly and I’m gonna get on the road and I’m gonna go into communities and tell the story about what he has done and how he has accomplished so much since he’s been the President Of The United States of America.

Rep. Waters was correct. The media spent the past weekend promising that the floodgates would open on the opposition to President Biden once members of Congress got back to the Capitol, and that hasn’t happened. So far, there are 9 House Democrats saying that Biden should step down. That is nine out of two hundred and thirteen. That’s not exactly a tidal wave of opposition to President Biden.

If Biden assures the nervous members on the Hill, he will be fine. The Democratic Party will unify around him, and Democrats can get back down to the business of defeating Donald Trump.

The media seems to have overblown the opposition to Biden continuing as the Democratic nominee.