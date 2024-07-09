A Forceful Biden Shows The World And NATO Allies He Can Handle The Job

President Biden forcefully addressed NATO allies and gave a vigorous defense and pledge of support for Ukraine.

Video of President Biden:

A very strong-sounding Biden addressing NATO allies, "When this senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today, it is still a free country. And the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country." pic.twitter.com/NXo4oKPgxR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 9, 2024

The President said:



Today. I’m announcing the historic donation of air defense equipment for Ukraine, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will provide Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems. And in the coming months, the United States and our partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of additional tactical air defense systems.

The United States will make sure that when we export critical air defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line that will get this assistance before anyone else gets it all told Ukraine will receive hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year helping protect Ukrainian cities against Russian missiles. Ukrainian troops facing their attacks on the front lines, make no mistake. Russia is failing in this war more than two years into Putin’s War of choice.

His losses are staggering or the 350,000 Russian troops dead or wounded nearly 1 million Russians. Many of them young people have left Russia because they no longer see a future in Russia and Keith. Remember fellows and ladies supposed to fall in five days. Remember we still standing 2.5 years later and will continue to stand all of the allies knew before this war. Putin thought NATO would break today. NATO is stronger than it’s ever been in its history when the census war began. Ukraine is a free country today. It is still a free country and the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country. Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will.

Biden once again delivered another public appearance where his voice was forceful and strong. His speech was clear, and the President looked nothing like the person who showed up at the first presidential debate. At some point, weak-kneed House Democrats who are more worried about their own seat than the state of the country have to get over it.

Joe Biden is showing no reason why he should step aside.

The stakes are more than just domestic.

The President’s speech made it clear that if Democrats lose the White House, it won’t just impact Americans, but it will end Ukraine’s democracy, because Trump will aid Russia in taking over Ukraine.

A Biden defeat would impact global democracy in horrific ways.

Joe Biden continues to show up and effectively serve as president, but the media and some cowardly congressional Democrats have set their own narrative and refuse to acknowledge reality.