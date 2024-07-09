Justice Department Busts Russian Disinformation Operation Targeting US

The Justice Department announced that they have disrupted a Russian government run disinformation operation targeting the United States.

Via a DOJ statement:

The Justice Department today announced the seizure of two domain names and the search of 968 social media accounts used by Russian actors to create an AI-enhanced social media bot farm that spread disinformation in the United States and abroad. The social media bot farm used elements of AI to create fictitious social media profiles — often purporting to belong to individuals in the United States — which the operators then used to promote messages in support of Russian government objectives, according to affidavits unsealed today.

In conjunction with the domain seizures and search warrant announced today, the FBI and the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), in partnership with Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), the Netherlands General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), Netherlands Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), and Netherlands Police released a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing the technology behind the social media bot farm, including details regarding how the bot farm’s creators leveraged their bespoke AI system in furtherance of the scheme. The advisory will allow social media platforms and researchers to identify and prevent the Russian government’s further use of the technology. In addition, X Corp. (formerly, Twitter) voluntarily suspended the remaining bot accounts identified in the court documents for terms of service violations.

In other words, the Russians are still trying to spread disinformation and interfere in the presidential election to help Donald Trump.

The one thing that has changed since 2016 is that the government is much better about spotting Russian disinformation campaigns.

While the corporate media obsesses over Joe Biden’s age and a presidential debate, hostile foreign actions like Russia are still trying to overthrow American democracy with disinformation and efforts to get Trump back into the White House. There are real threats to our country out there, and those Democrats who are dividing the party over Biden are helping to weaken democracy, even if that is not their intention.