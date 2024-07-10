Biden Is Even Taking Steps To Make Americans Safer From Flooding

The Biden administration is finalizing a new rule that will reduce the risk of flood impacts.

According to a FEMA press release provided to PoliticusUSA:

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today published a Final Rule to implement the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard (FFRMS). The standard is a flexible framework to increase resilience against flooding and help protect communities.

In recent years, communities have seen repeated flooding that threatens both lives and property. Previous approaches, based on historical data, have become outdated. By using the best available science, FFRMS strengthens FEMA’s standards to incorporate both current and future flood risk, making taxpayer-funded projects far more resilient to flooding,

protecting federal investments and reducing the risk of damage and loss from floods. Additionally, FEMA will pay for the

applicable federal cost share to implement the FFRMS which is often 75% or more.

…

This rule allows FEMA to consider the best available science in making projects and ccommunities more resilient to increased flood conditions. The standard applies to FEMA-funded actions involving new construction, substantial improvement, or repairs to substantial damage.

“The human and economic cost of flooding is devastating and will only grow in the years ahead as the impacts of

climate change grow more intense and reach more communities,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Taking forward-looking, effective steps to increase resilience before disaster strikes will save lives, property, critical infrastructure, and taxpayer money. The Federal Flood Risk Management Standard ensures that FEMA-funded projects meet that mandate. We cannot be passive as climate change threatens the safety and security of the American people and our homeland.”

As the corporate press continues to freak out over Biden’s age, the President continues to take steps to do his job and protect the American people. The press is trying to spread the worry that Biden is unable to do the job, while in reality, Joe Biden is trying to protect the American people from some of the damage that is caused by climate change.

President Biden is America’s oldest president, but he is also one of the most forward thinking in American history.