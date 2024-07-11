Biden’s Press Conference Was A Total Home Run

If President Biden would have delivered his press conference performance at the debate, none of the Democratic panic would have happened.

Biden hammered Trump for his tax increase of $2,500 on every family, “Meanwhile, Trump’s calling for a 10% tariff on everything Americans buy, including food from overseas vegetables and other necessities. And economists tell us that that would cost the average American working family another $2500 a year. It’s a tax of $2500.”

Video:

Biden comes out sharp against Trump at press conference, "Trump's calling for a 10% tariff on everything Americans buy including food from overseas, vegetables, and other necessities. And economists tell us that would cost the average working family another $2,500 a year." pic.twitter.com/4mTPuatVju — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 11, 2024

Biden explained why he is staying in the race:

Biden explains why he is not stepping aside, "There's a long way to go in

this campaign. And so I'm just going to keep moving. Keep moving, and because look, I

got more work to do. We have more work to finish." pic.twitter.com/wAmi80y6Gv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 11, 2024

Biden hammered Trump for doing nothing while the President was campaigning:

Biden blasts Trump for doing nothing while he campaigns, "If you

looked at my schedule since I made that stupid mistake in the debate. My schedule has been full bore. I have done — where has Trump been? Riding around in his golf cart." pic.twitter.com/GOWStvqpzB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 11, 2024

I counted one verbal slip up on the first question when Biden was asked about Harris being qualified to be president and potentially beat Trump and he confused VP Harris and Trump, but otherwise, the President has been flawless in clearly answering and responding to questions.

He even referred to the debate as a “stupid mistake.”

The Joe Biden that took questions from the press definitely should not leave the race. Joe Biden looked, sounded, and acted like a person who was more than capable of handling the presidency.

There was no basis for the Democratic hysteria after the debate, and Biden’s press conference performance showed exactly why he needs to stay in this race.

The Joe Biden at this press conference can definitely beat Donald Trump.